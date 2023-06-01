EntertainmentNewsTFT News

JoWaPao, Maine Mendoza, Ryzza Mae, other staff resign from Eat Bulaga

File photo (Courtesy: Eat Bulaga)

More members of the Eat Bulaga family followed the decision of its original pillars Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey De Leon in quitting the noontime show.

Jose Manalo, Wally Bayola, Paolo Ballesteros, Maine Mendoza, Ryan Agoncillo, Ryzza Mae Dizon at Allan K confirmed this in a now viral resignation letter signed by the hosts.

WhatsApp Image 2023 06 01 at 4.51.33 PM
Courtesy: Pauleen Luna-Sotto/Instagram

TV host Boy Abunda also announced that TAPE Incorporated also confirmed the resignation of the hosts.

“Dear Mr. Jalosjos, dahil po sa mga nangyari, kami po ay magpapaalam na rin sa TAPE, Inc. ng pamilya Jalosjos simula ngayong araw, May 31, 2023,” the letter read.

“Dabarkads FOREVER, saan man dalhin ng tadhana,” a letter added.

TAPE said that they are grateful to all those who were involved and for making sure that the noontime show is number 1.

“The success of Eat Bulaga is not dependent only on three (3) people but on the collaborative efforts of its talents, crew, and loyal viewers,” TAPE said in a statement on Thursday.

WhatsApp Image 2023 06 01 at 4.51.35 PM
Courtesy: Seth Jalosjos/Instagram

The company said that GMA 7 vowed that it will make Eat Bulaga bigger and to bring more fun to the Filipino people.

“We want to assure the public and the supporters of the show through its segments that we are committed to provide quality entertainment. It is unfortunate, but life must go on. As with life, we have to accept changes but we have a duty to every Filipino,” the company said.

TAPE also teased some of its fans that a brand new Eat Bulaga will be airing soon.

“Abangan nino ang mga bagong magpapasaya at magpapatibok ng ating mga puso. Aasahan nino ang mas masaya, mas nakakaaliw at HIGIT PA SA ISANG LIBO’T ISANG TUWA a Eat Bulaga. Patuloy ang Dabarkads na maglilingkod para sa inyo, mga Kapuso MULA APARRI HANGGANG JOLO AT SA BUONG MUNDO,” the statement added.

“Ang pag-alis ng mga hosts ay hindi dahilan para tumigil ang pag-ikot ng mundo. Maraming Salamat,” it added.

The statement was signed TAPE finance director Bullet Jalosjos and TAPE CEO Romy Jalosjos.

