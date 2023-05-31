Dubai-based OFW takes instagram by storm, named ‘Most Loved Food Vlogger’

Mico Banua, a Filipino social media influencer, is basking in the glory of being named the ‘Most Loved Food Vlogger’ on Instagram. The prestigious recognition has filled his heart with pride, especially as a Filipino, and has served as a tremendous inspiration for him to continually strive for excellence in his craft.

When asked about his journey as a social media influencer and how he ventured into the realm of food blogging, Mico shared his story. “I used to post about my travel adventures. Unfortunately, during the pandemic, I didn’t have the chance to travel anymore,” he said.

“That’s when I started sharing some of the food photos I had taken during my travels. The response from the audience was overwhelmingly positive.”

Encouraged by the feedback, Mico decided to delve deeper into the world of food blogging.

He began hosting live cooking sessions on his social media platforms and started receiving food deliveries to review. As restrictions eased and lockdowns were lifted, Mico seized the opportunity to have dine-in experiences, further expanding his expertise.

To date, he has reviewed an impressive total of 460 food outlets and has collaborated with numerous brands for promotional campaigns.

As a food vlogger, Mico faces the constant challenge of keeping up with the ever-changing trends on social media. “Definitely true,” he affirmed.

“Social media trends change before you know it. That’s why it’s crucial for me to stay updated by observing what’s happening across all platforms. I also try to anticipate what the next big thing will be that the audience will love. Sometimes, I even modify my entire concept just to stay on trend.”

The news of a fellow Filipino achieving such a remarkable feat in the UAE has sparked immense pride within the community. When asked about his message to his kababayans who have supported him throughout his journey, Mico expressed his heartfelt gratitude.

“Sobrang nakakataba talaga ng puso when I was awarded the title. Laking bagay ng support ng mga fellow Filipinos dito sa UAE,” he said with deep appreciation.

“I remember the founder of the award-giving body telling me about the ‘Filipino magic’ and how surprised they were by the support I received. To all our kababayans who continue to support me, maraming salamat. Rest assured, I will strive even harder to showcase the exceptional talents of our Filipino community.”

Mico continues to captivate the hearts and taste buds of his followers while proudly representing the Filipino community in the UAE.

As of writing, he has more than 82,000 followers on Instagram and has over 41,000 followers on TikTok.