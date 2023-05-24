Filipino influencers inspire responsible spending and saving habits for OFWs

Latest NewsNewsTFT News

A panel discussion titled “Real Talk: An OFW Spending and Saving Habit” took place at the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2023 in the UAE. The discussion featured prominent Filipino social media influencers Abdulhamid Bandon of MPD – Pinoy Feed Dubai, Edward Matro, Mico Banua, and The Filipino Times Journalist Justin Aguilar.

The influencers shared valuable insights and inspirational quotes, encouraging responsible financial practices among overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Mico Banua, known for his restaurant reviews, emphasized the importance of prioritizing expenses. He stated, “When I spend, I am not an overspender. I prioritize things that are important, even though my page showcases luxurious hotels and restaurants. I don’t actually overspend on those things.”

Mico Banua

Edward Matro highlighted the initial investment required for newcomers in the social media industry. He emphasized that spending money on content creation pays off in the long run. “You may need to invest in your platform or social media at the beginning, but there is a return after your content starts trending,” Matro explained.

Edward Matro

Abdul of MPD shared his experience of balancing expenses by focusing on travel protocols and OWWA membership content, which limited his expenses. He mentioned how this became a way for him to attract brands and collaborations, ultimately benefiting his career.

Abdulhamid Bandon of MPD – Pinoy Feed Dubai

During the panel discussion, the influencers addressed the concern of followers overspending. Mico stressed the importance of transparency in his reviews. He explained, “I always make sure to be honest about the possible spending per head. When I am chosen as a Filipino reviewer, I advocate for my fellow Filipinos.”

In a light-hearted manner, Edward encouraged attendees to support the brands they endorse. “They don’t need to be frugal. The return for us is when our endorsed projects succeed. Of course, it’s important for us to offer special prices and discounts for our fellow Filipinos,” he remarked.

When discussing how to save and transition to full-time content creation, Mico shared his personal journey. He admitted the initial fear of not being able to save consistently. However, he made the courageous decision to resign from his job and immediately received a call for a significant media campaign. This confirmed his belief that he had made the right choice, and he encouraged others to be prepared and set monthly income and savings goals.

Edward, known as a risk-taker, emphasized the need to think thoroughly before making decisions. He highlighted the stability of monthly salaries for workers in Dubai and the necessity for aspiring content creators to plan and consider the consequences of their actions.

Abdul revealed his transformation from a “You Only Live Once” (YOLO) spender to a more financially responsible individual due to the pandemic. He emphasized the importance of having savings and spending only on blogging or investments with a return on investment.

The panel discussion provided valuable insights into spending and saving habits, inspiring OFWs to make informed financial decisions. The influencers’ real-life experiences and motivational quotes served as a reminder that with the right mindset and careful planning, it is possible to pursue passions while securing a better future.

