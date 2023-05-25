Mark Leviste confirms relationship with Kris Aquino, admits he was ‘Marc’

Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste has confirmed that he is in a relationship with Kris Aquino and admitted that he was the “Marc” Kris was referring to in a previous social media post.

Some netizens said that Kris might have a typographical error while others doubt that she was referring to the vice governor.

“For those asking or wondering, the real spelling of my nickname is “MARC” with a C,” he stated in one of his Instagram stories.

“I only use K on socmed and political materials…but I guess I can use it too for our love team: ‘MarKris.’ Now you know,” he added.

Leviste also thanked Kris for supporting his son’s bid at the De La Salle University as batch representative. He even called Kris “My Love”.

Last week. Kris mentioned Marc and how they both found love and friendship.

“I’ve been so unfair in not thanking you enough for all your effort to be here whenever I need you; for all the times my past has made me so jaded that I keep breaking up with you, all because I didn’t believe a long distance relationship stood a chance because of your job obligations, and because I need at least two cycles of nine months each before I can hope to reach remission,” she said.

Kris also apologized to Marc for punishing him over the things done to her by other people. She also said that some of her recent photos were taken by “Marc”.

“Thank you for agreeing to my request to not post pictures and keep our new relationship private. We are proof that love comes when you least expect it,” she stated.

“Thank you for your 12 years of perseverance. Whatever God decides for us, let’s please end up best friends for the rest of our lives,” she said.

The politician commented on Kris’ post with a yellow heart.