Rival networks no more? GMA to stream shows on ABS-CBN’s iWanTFC

ABS-CBN Corp. and GMA Network Inc., two of the Philippines’ media giants, continue to strengthen their partnership as ABS-CBN allows shows from GMA to be aired on its international streaming platform.

In a report from Inquirer, the broadcast stations announced that GMA’s international channels GMA Pinoy TV, GMA Life TV and GMA News TV, along with some of its on-demand programs, would be aired on ABS-CBN’s iWantTFC beginning May 1.

Some shows that will be available in the platform includes “Maria Clara at Ibarra,” “Abot Kamay na Pangarap, Apoy sa Langit,” “First Yaya,” and “The World Between Us.”

iWantTFC viewers in different parts of Asia Pacific, Middle East and North America, Europe and South Pacific/Caribbean Islands will be able to watch the said GMA contents.

In a statement, GMA Network Senior Vice President for Finance and ICT Ronaldo Mastrili said: “GMA Network remains true to our vision of enriching the lives of Filipinos with superior entertainment and the responsible, unbiased, and timely delivery of accurate news and information.”

“This collaboration with ABS-CBN is another validation of this commitment as we make our world-class content available to a wider audience. At the end of the day, the Filipino viewers – our boss – will greatly benefit from this,” he added.

