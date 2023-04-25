Fil-Canadian singer Tyson Venegas makes it to Top 12 of American Idol

Filipino-Canadian singer Tyson Venegas is once again a step closer to being an American Idol as he advances to the Top 12 of the international talent competition’s 21st season.

Before announcing the Top 12, Venegas sang his original song “180” which gave him a spot in the Top 20.

As part of the Top 12, Venegas capped of his advancement with a performance of “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” by Elton John.

“I made the #Top12 of @americanidol There’s no voting tonight but get ready to support me again next Sunday! It’s the first live coast-to-coast vote! Thank you so much for helping me to this point!” he wrote on his Instagram caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyson Venegas (@tysonvenegas)

Venegas received the season’s first Platinum ticket during the auditions through his amazing rendition of Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” while playing the piano.