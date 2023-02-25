Fil-Canadian gets first ‘platinum ticket’ in American Idol

Filipino-Canadian singer Tyson Venegas managed to wow the judges in the latest edition of American Idol making him the first receiver of the ‘platinum ticket’.

The singer performed his amazing rendition of Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” while playing the piano.

The performance made the judges stand and praised the 17 year-old’s performance.

Judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan said that Tyson’s performance was so powerful.

“He’s claiming to be 17-years-old, but he’s performing like a 45-year-old,” Richie said.

“He was inspired by you, and that’s when he learned to sing from his heart and tell stories,” Tyson’s mom said.

“We’ve flipped the switch now. I inspired him back then, he just inspired us today. Let me tell you, that performance was spot-on professional,” Richie replied.

Both Perry and Bryan also have good words for Tyson.

“You sang notes and runs that I haven’t felt in my body in a long time, and I felt so connected. I felt alive,” Perry said.

“You are exactly what we look for, what we pray for,” Bryan said.

The judges gave then Tyson a platinum ticket which means he would off to Hollywood.

“You’re only one in all of Las Vegas to receive a platinum ticket, Tyson. You are it,” Perry explained.

The platinum ticket, which was only introduced last year in American Idol in celebration of the show’s 20th anniversary, is only given to one performer in each of the three audition cities.