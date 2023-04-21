EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Boobay becomes ‘unresponsive’ due to anxiety attack on live TV

Comedian Boobay made his fans worried after he became unresponsive in a live interview with television host Boy Abunda on Thursday.

The comedian was jolly and even making a lot of jokes at the start of the episode but Boobay suddenly became silent.

Abunda then became concerned on the comedian’s behavior and asked if how was he feeling. Abunda then asked the show’s staff to come over and called for a break.

“Ito ‘yung pagkakataon kahapon na nagte-taping kami tapos bigla akong medyo nag-hang habang kami nagsho-shoot ng ‘The Boobay and Tekla Show,'” Boobay said in a GMA News report.

“Siguro dahil ‘yun sa ilaw and at the same time konti pa ‘yung tulog ko,” he added.

Boobay admitted that it must also be due to fatigue since he has been doing a lot of projects and yet depriving of himself of sleep.

“Dapat talaga bago ka pumunta sa isang trabaho, ‘wag ka muna kukuha ng ibang trabaho para kahit papaano, mailagay mo ‘yung katawan mo sa maayos,” he said.

Boobay then recalled his past experience of suffering stroke in 2016. He said his doctos advised him to get some rest.

“Kailangan raw magpahinga ako lagi, pero kaya ako tumatanggap ng trabaho ‘yun pa rin ‘yung best way ko para magpahinga,” he said.

