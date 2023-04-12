Alden Richards, Xian Lim to host Miss Universe 2023

Kapuso actors Alden Richards and Xian Lim will be hosting the Miss Universe 2023 coronation night.

In a report on Pep.ph, Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel will also be gracing the event while American Idol Season 11 1st runner-up Jessica Sanchez will be performing and entertaining the audience.

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi will also be joining the coronation night.

Xian previously hosted the Miss Universe pageant in 2021 together with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Miss Universe candidates already competed in the swimsuit photos.

The grand coronation night is slated on May 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

This year’s winner will replace Miss Universe 2022 Celeste Cortesi.