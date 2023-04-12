EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Alden Richards, Xian Lim to host Miss Universe 2023

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Kapuso actors Alden Richards and Xian Lim will be hosting the Miss Universe 2023 coronation night.

In a report on Pep.ph, Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel will also be gracing the event while American Idol Season 11 1st runner-up Jessica Sanchez will be performing and entertaining the audience.

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi will also be joining the coronation night.

Xian previously hosted the Miss Universe pageant in 2021 together with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Miss Universe candidates already competed in the swimsuit photos.

The grand coronation night is slated on May 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

This year’s winner will replace Miss Universe 2022 Celeste Cortesi.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT usapangOFW Rockwell 4 2

Explore Property Investments in the Philippines – Join Rockwell Land’s Free Webinar

2 hours ago
ariana grande

Ariana Grande addresses ‘weight loss’ concerns

4 hours ago
Untitled design 1

Ministry of Economy announces up to Dhs200,000 fine for violations of price hike rules for eggs, poultry

4 hours ago
herbert bautista

Ombudsman files charges vs. Herbert Bautista, aide over solar project, computerization program

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button