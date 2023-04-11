Kiray Celis gives 1M to her mom on her birthday

Kapuso actress Kiray Celis surprised her mother with P1 million cash for her birthday.

In a Facebook video, Kiray shared that the money will be used for the construction of a new house for their family and will later on be rented for extra income.

Kiray put the money in a motorcycle helmet and put it into a box.

She then let her parents play a spelling game to win either 20,000 or a mystery box. Her mother chose the box and found out that the 1 million cash was in the box.

Both of them cried after seeing the content of the box.

“Sabi ko kay mama, June ko pa mabibigay. Pag meron ka palang goal tapos gusto mong maibigay agad, bibigay talaga agad ni Lord. Kaya di ko na inintay yung June, binigay ko na kaagad sa ‘yo, ma. One million—happy birthday mama,” Kiray said.

“Isang milyong regalo sa birthday ng aking ina.. kulang pa yan sa pagmamahal, pagaalaga at pagaasikaso mo sakin. Akala ko June ko pa mabibigay sayo. Pero nabuo ko na ng maaga. Worth it lahat ng pagod at paos ko sa lahat ng trabaho ko,” she added.

Kiray hopes to become an inspiration to her fellow breadwinners.

“Kapag napagod.. magpahinga lang tapos tuloy ulit! Para maibigay lahat at makatulong sa pamilya natin. Maliit man o malaki, basta galing sa puso ang tulong mo.. naappreciate yan ng mga magulang niyo. Mabuhay lahat ng bread winner na anak sa mundo,” she said.