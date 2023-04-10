EntertainmentNewsTFT News

Kris Aquino spends Easter with Mark Leviste, Bimby in Newport Beach

Lianne Micah Asidera3 hours ago

Courtesy: Kris Aquino World/Twitter

“Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino was spotted with her rumored suitor Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste and her son Bimby in Newport Beach, California on Easter Sunday.

In Leviste’s Instagram story, he posted a photo of Aquino with a shopping bag from a famous luxury jewelry brand, which seems to be a gift from him.

FtVBA daQAEvzAW
Courtesy: Mark Leviste/Instagram

Furthermore, in an official Twitter fan account, Kris Aquino World gave an update on the TV host-actress as it posted photos of her with her friends.

The photos show that Aquino seems to be in a better health condition now, as she is seen shopping with Leviste and other friends.

She has been staying in the United States where she is undergoing treatments for her autoimmune diseases.

Recently, Bimby gave an update on her mom’s condition in an interview with vlogger Ogie Diaz.

“OK naman, you know — stable. That’s the good word for it: Stable lang, pero of course, still beautiful. Forever beautiful,” Bimby said.

Bimby also said that his mom is his priority and that he will be wherever his mom is.

