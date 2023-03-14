EntertainmentNewsTFT News

‘The Little Mermaid’ remake reveals first full trailer during the Oscars

Lianne Micah Asidera

Courtesy: Disney/Youtube

The full trailer for the live-action re-imagining of “The Little Mermaid” was premiered during the Oscars on March 12, and Disney fans are thrilled to see its first look.

Two of the film’s stars Halle Bailey (Ariel) and Melissa McCarthy (Ursula) came out on stage to present the film, before the trailer aired for viewers at home.

The trailer was also released on the film’s social media accounts a day after it has been debuted in the Oscars.

 

The clip gave a fuller glimpse at Ariel’s underwater world, as well as the object of her affection, Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King).

Other iconic characters such as Ursula and Sebastian were also shown.

The new “The Little Mermaid” dives into movie theaters on May 26.

