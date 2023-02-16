Catriona Gray, Sam Milby now engaged

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and actor Sam Milby have announced their engagement on their social media accounts.

The celebrity couple posted a similar photo of them together showing both of them holding coffee cups with these written: “Mr Milby” and “Future Mrs Milby.”

On his caption, Sam called Catriona his fiance.

“I put a ring on it! I love you my forever koala… now my fiancé,” Sam wrote.

Catriona replied with a simple ‘I love you’ in the comment section.

“Living in an answered prayer with my best friend. I love you, financè (eeeeee) @samuelmilby,” Catriona said.

Sam and Catriona have been rumored to be in a relationship in 2019. They made an official announcement in 2020.