Catriona Gray, Sam Milby now engaged

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 hours ago

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and actor Sam Milby have announced their engagement on their social media accounts.

The celebrity couple posted a similar photo of them together showing both of them  holding coffee cups with these written: “Mr Milby” and “Future Mrs Milby.”

On his caption, Sam called Catriona his fiance.

“I put a ring on it! I love you my forever koala… now my fiancé,” Sam wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sam Milby (@samuelmilby)

Catriona replied with a simple ‘I love you’ in the comment section.

“Living in an answered prayer with my best friend. I love you, financè (eeeeee) @samuelmilby,” Catriona said.

Sam and Catriona have been rumored to be in a relationship in 2019. They made an official announcement in 2020.

