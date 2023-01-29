WATCH: Kris Aquino keeps promise to her son with a trip to Disneyland

Queen of All Media, Kris Aquino, recently fulfilled a promise to her eldest son, Josh, by taking him and her younger son Bimby to Disneyland in California. The actress, who has been diagnosed with autoimmune diseases, is currently in the United States for medical treatments. However, she took time off from her treatments to spend quality time with her children at the theme park.

In a post on her Instagram page, Kris shared a compilation of videos and photos capturing their trip to Disneyland. In the caption, she wrote, “Promise fulfilled [because I] gave kuya Josh my word.” The post shows Kris enjoying the rides, posing for photos and walking hand in hand with her kids at the park. Despite being bedridden after the trip, Kris emphasized that it was worth the sacrifice to make Josh happy.

The post received well-wishes from celebrities and netizens, who were delighted to see Kris bonding with her sons despite her condition. Kris also mentioned their Disneyland trip in an open letter to her late mother, former President Corazon “Cory” Cojuangco-Aquino, on what would have been her 90th birthday.

Kris’s recent Disneyland trip with her sons is a testament to her strong relationship with her children and her determination to make their happiness a priority, despite her own medical struggles. The actress has been transparent about her health journey and has used her platform to raise awareness about autoimmune diseases.

In her post, Kris also disclosed that she would be having a medical checkup soon and asked the public to keep praying for her. The actress’s fans and followers continue to support her through her health journey and are hoping for a speedy recovery for her.