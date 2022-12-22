Dennis Padilla dismayed over P38,000 bill at seafood restaurant

Deniss Padilla shared his frustration after his bill at a seafood restaurant reached P38,000.

In a social media post last weekend, Dennis shared his sentiments over the expensive bill. Dennis said his friends who came from abroad chose the restaurant but little did they know about the food rates.

“Nakaka-frustrate, nakakalungkot… kasi kapwa Pilipino, ganun ang ginagawa nila. Kung pupunta kayo rito, tanong n’yo muna kung magkano yung price,” Dennis shared.

He said a fruit shake costs P450 while a kilo of lobsters is at P5,500.

“Sobra… Alam mo, sobra. Kami sanay kaming magbayad nang mahal, pero ito sobra,” he said.

Dennis showed the bill worth P38,000 and said that his best friend paid for the bill.

“Ako nahihiya ako… hindi po ako ang nagbayad pero bestfriend ko po ang nagbayad. Ako po ‘yung nasaktan kasi balikbayan,” Dennis said.

“Anyway, huwag nila itong gawin sa ibang Pilipinong darating o mga balikbayan nating darating this Christmas season,” he added.

Dennis also appealed to the Department of Tourism to check on the prices of restaurants because this would turn off balikbayans.

The post however garnered mixed reactions and the restaurant has yet to address the issue.

“Lesson learned po magtanong muna how much po yung oorderin n’yo or tingnan ang menu price ganiyan po talaga mamahalan kayo lalo na kung alam na balikbayan kayo,” a netizen said.

“Mahal nga.,. Pero di nyo po ba nkita sa menu ung bawat price??? Parang ung hawak nyo na menu meron yta nka lagay na mga price.,. Nkka pagtaka nman dapat bago kau umorder ask nyo muna mgkno if di nkalagay sa menu ung price. ingat po next time,” another online user added.