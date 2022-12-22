EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Dennis Padilla dismayed over P38,000 bill at seafood restaurant

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Deniss Padilla shared his frustration after his bill at a seafood restaurant reached P38,000. 

In a social media post last weekend, Dennis shared his sentiments over the expensive bill. Dennis said his friends who came from abroad chose the restaurant but little did they know about the food rates.

“Nakaka-frustrate, nakakalungkot… kasi kapwa Pilipino, ganun ang ginagawa nila. Kung pupunta kayo rito, tanong n’yo muna kung magkano yung price,” Dennis shared. 

He said a fruit shake costs P450 while a kilo of lobsters is at P5,500.

“Sobra… Alam mo, sobra. Kami sanay kaming magbayad nang mahal, pero ito sobra,” he said.

Dennis showed the bill worth P38,000 and said that his best  friend paid for the bill.

“Ako nahihiya ako… hindi po ako ang nagbayad pero bestfriend ko po ang nagbayad. Ako po ‘yung nasaktan kasi balikbayan,” Dennis said.

“Anyway, huwag nila itong gawin sa ibang Pilipinong darating o mga balikbayan nating darating this Christmas season,” he added.

Dennis also appealed to the Department of Tourism to check on the prices of restaurants because this would turn off balikbayans.

The post however garnered mixed reactions and the restaurant has yet to address the issue.

“Lesson learned po magtanong muna how much po yung oorderin n’yo or tingnan ang menu price ganiyan po talaga mamahalan kayo lalo na kung alam na balikbayan kayo,” a netizen said.

“Mahal nga.,. Pero di nyo po ba nkita sa menu ung bawat price??? Parang ung hawak nyo na menu meron yta nka lagay na mga price.,. Nkka pagtaka nman dapat bago kau umorder ask nyo muna mgkno if di nkalagay sa menu ung price. ingat po next time,” another online user added. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Andrew Schimmer shares last convo with late partner Jho 

1 hour ago
Edu Manzano Cherry Pie Picache

Cherry Pie Picache, Edu Manzano dispel break up rumors 

5 hours ago
Sharjah International Footgolf Tour will take place in Jan 202374

Sharjah Gears up to Host Region’s First Footgolf Tournament

7 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 12 22 at 9.54.26 AM

National ID holders complain over fading photos

9 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button