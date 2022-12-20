EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

‘Ready na me’: Anne Curtis hints return to acting in 2023 after four-year hiatus

Anne Curtis has hinted her return to acting this coming 2023, four years after her last major project.

The actress, who is also a TV host, teased her fans in response to a tweet from the fan account @acspage, which asked Curtis to consider a return to drama. Curtis replied, “Hi Bye, Mama” feels. “But seriously, wait na lang for next year. Ready na me.”

This will mark Curtis’ first acting project since the 2019 comedy-drama film “M&M: The Mall The Merrier,” in which she starred alongside comedian Vice Ganda.

Curtis took a break from show business in December 2019, shortly before giving birth to her daughter with celebrity chef Erwan Heussaff. The couple got married in November 2017 in New Zealand. Despite her hiatus from acting, Curtis has remained active in the entertainment industry. She returned to her hosting duties on “It’s Showtime” in May and staged her comeback concert, “LuvANNE,” in June.

Fans of Curtis will no doubt be excited about her return to acting, as she has proven to be a talented and versatile performer throughout her career. From her breakout role in the 2006 TV series “Maging Sino Ka Man” as Celine, to her more recent work in film and television, Curtis has consistently impressed audiences with her charisma and acting abilities.

It’s not yet clear what kind of project Curtis will be working on, but with her talent and dedication to her craft, it’s sure to be a hit. Fans can expect to see Curtis back on their screens in 2023, as she makes her highly anticipated return to acting.

