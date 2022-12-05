‘Ito na ata ang katapusan ko’: Herlene Budol recalls being chased by armed men in Uganda

Binibining Pilipinas 1st runner-up Herlene Budol said that she was chased by armed men in Uganda during the Miss Planet International 2022 pageant.

Herlene backed out from the competition due to the chaos and failure of the organizers to address the concerns of the candidates.

Herlene said that she and her team were chased by armed men when they were leaving the hotel and the pageant.

“‘Yung nerbyos po ba na wala ako sa lugar ko, hindi ko sila maintindihan. Baka kung ano’ng mangyari, magkagulo. Kailangan kong makauwi ng Pilipinas,” Herlene said in an interview with GMA News’ Nelson Canlas.

“‘Yung mindset ko po no’n baka magkapatayan na po dito. Mababait naman po yung mga Ugandan na nakilala ko pero siyempre hindi ko kilala ‘yung mga tao doon,” she added.

Herlene said that they stayed in a different hotel but the hotel sponsor of the competition also asked her not to leave the premises until the organizers pay its dues.

“Ayaw po nila akong palabasin kahit sinasabi kong ‘Meron po akong sariling Airbnb. Hindi po ako dito natulog. Naging biktima rin po kami ng ganitong kwento na kesyo may ganitong pambayad,’” she said.

“Ang layo na po ng naiisip ko kasi sobrang dami na pong pulis, iba’t ibang lahi kami. Hindi po kami nagkakaintindihang lahat. Kahit anong pakiusap ko, baka mapikon na sa akin,” Herlene added.

Herlene said that some candidates tried to argue and convinced the hotel to let her out but they did not become successful.

Luckily their Ugandan driver managed to convince authorities to allow her team to leave.

“Paglabas ko, siguro ‘yung ibang pulis, hindi nasabihan. Hinabol ako ng maraming may baril. Dalawa po ‘yung humabol sa ‘kin na may mahabang baril. Sabi ko ‘hold on, hold on.’ Sabi ko sa sarili ko, ‘parang ito na ata katapusan ko.’ Akala ko sa pelikula ko lang mapapanood ‘to,” she said.