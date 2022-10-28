EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

‘It’s a boy!’ Son Ye Jin, Hyun Bin reveal kid’s gender, expected due date

It’s a boy for “Crash Landing on You” real life couple Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin!

The formal announcement that Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin had a kid was made on October 28 by Son Ye Jin’s agency. They also announced that the couple is expecting the child this  December is when the child is due.

They continued, assuring the fans, “Son Ye Jin is currently in very good health. She’s calmly preparing for the birth [of her son].”

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin said they were having a baby in June after getting married in March of this year.

