Maine Mendoza, MJ Lastimosa, Maja Salvador go on random Singapore trip

From a sleepover plan to Singapore real quick, Eat Bulaga hosts Maine Mendoza, MJ Lastimosa and Maja Salvador went on a random trip to the city-state.

Lastimosa shared the photos of their trip on her Instagram account, especially their visit at the Universal Studios.

“I asked for a sleepover, it happened in SG,” Lastimosa said in her caption.

She also hinted at more bonding time with her new-found besties, using the hashtag #firstofmany.

Maja commented and said ‘i love you’ and shared Lastimosa’s stories on her own account.

Maja’s fiance Rambo Nunez also joined the trip.

The three are getting close with Lastimosa sharing that Maine is her new photographer.

