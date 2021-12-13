EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

“Where are you going?, Where’s your sash?”: MJ Lastimosa mistaken as a Miss Universe candidate in Israel

Filipina actress MJ Lastimosa has been mistaken as a candidate for Miss Universe 2021 in Israel.

She was attending as an audience to cheer for Philippine contestant Beatrice Luigi Gomez.

The TV host shared a clip on her Instagram Stories, where she talked about the incident.

“Lalabas na ako pupunta na ako sa coaster ni Ms. O, hinabol ako ng adviser. ‘Where are you going? Where are you going? Where’s your sash?'” “Gulat ako, akala niya candidate.” (AW)

