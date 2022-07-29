Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde now engaged

Kapuso host Maine Mendoza surprised her fans as she announce her engagement with actor and Quezon City Representative Arjo Atayde on Friday, July 29.

Mendoza tweeted four photos of her and Arjo while showing her engagement ring.

“Wait, whaaaat??? We’re engaged?,” Mendoza tweeted.

Fans of the multimedia star celebrated her engagement with the actor.

“Finally I can say congratulations to the both of you! Stay happy and inlove, Arjo and Maine,” a netizen said.

“I am so happy for you!!! My heart is so happy You deserve all the love and happiness in the world. Congrats, soon to be mrs. atayde,” another one added.

Fans of the Aldub or Alden Richards-Maine Mendoza also reacted on the engagement post.

They say while they wish their idols to be together they want Mendoza and Atayde to be happy in their married life.

The two have officially confirmed their relationship for over two years now. In a 2020 interview with Pep, Arjo said that he and Main had been discussing wedding plans but no details were given at that time.