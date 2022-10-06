Angelica Panganiban, bf Gregg Homantake shifts in taking care of new baby

As first-time parents, Angelica Panganiban shared how she and her partner Gregg Homan are taking shifts to take care of their newborn baby Amila.

On her Instagram stories, Angelica shared that they are on shifting duties when attending to the needs of the newborn.

“Shift na ni mommy. Malumanay naman kaming mag-ina kapag ‘di kami nagkakasakitan sa padede. We miss you daddy @gregg_homan,” Angelica said in one of her posts.

In another post, Homan was seen cradling Amila after arriving home.

“Sabi naman ni @gregg_homan na-miss niya rin ako today. So okay lang talaga ako,” Angelica added.

Another photo showed the couple having time for each other after Amila was put to sleep.

“Eto na, mommy naman,” Angelica wrote.

The actress gave birth on September 20 and has yet to reveal the face of her newborn baby.