EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Angelica Panganiban, bf Gregg Homantake shifts in taking care of new baby

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 mins ago

As first-time parents, Angelica Panganiban shared how she and her partner Gregg Homan are taking shifts to take care of their newborn baby Amila.

On her Instagram stories, Angelica shared that they are on shifting duties when attending to the needs of the newborn.

“Shift na ni mommy. Malumanay naman kaming mag-ina kapag ‘di kami nagkakasakitan sa padede. We miss you daddy @gregg_homan,” Angelica said in one of her posts.

In another post, Homan was seen cradling Amila after arriving home.

“Sabi naman ni @gregg_homan na-miss niya rin ako today. So okay lang talaga ako,” Angelica added.

Another photo showed the couple having time for each other after Amila was put to sleep.

“Eto na, mommy naman,” Angelica wrote.

The actress gave birth on September 20 and has yet to reveal the face of her newborn baby.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WHO Tedros Ghebreyesus

Cough syrups linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia – WHO

5 seconds ago
gloria macapagal arroyo

Arroyo files bill allowing dual citizens to hold public office

16 mins ago
heart evangelista bling empire

Heart Evangelista makes cameo appearance in Netflix show ‘Bling Empire’

20 mins ago
remulla doj

DOJ tells UN: Reforms in justice system ongoing under Marcos admin

31 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button