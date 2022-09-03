Herlene Budol to star in new TV series

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 1st Runner-up Herlene Budol will now star in her own television series after her meeting with senior executives of GMA-7.

GMA Senior Vice President Anette Gozon-Valdes posted a photo of her and her meeting with Herlene and her manager Wilbert Tolentino.

“And…that’s a wrap! #tgif #endoftheweek #itstheweekend,” Anette said.

Wilbert also shared the news on his social media account.

“Abangan ninyo ang mga malalaking projects ni Herlene Hipon. From teleseryes, movies, tv shows at music,” Wilbert said.

“At maraming sa toda suporta nila kay Herlene Nicole Budol sa kanyang pageant journey!Because we know for herself that she is uniquely Kapuso with projects,” Wilbert added.

Herlene will be the country’s representative at the Miss Planet International 2022. The announcement was made official by the organization and said that Herlene will compete in the pageant.

“We are glad to announce that Herlene Nicole Budol, first runner-up of Binibining Pilipinas 2022, will represent the Philippines at the Miss Planet International 2022 pageant,” the organizers said.

Wilbert said in his vlog that he has the right to appoint the candidate because he bought the rights for the competition.

Wilber added that Herlene would still continue answering questions in Tagalog. They would also hire an interpreter to accompany her during the competition’s run.

“We are to give the tools to our candidates to strengthen their social projects and make possible a necessary generational change in order to Save Mother Earth,” the organization said.

The grand coronation night will take place in Uganda on November 19.