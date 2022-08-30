Herlene Budol to compete at Miss Planet International 2022

The beauty pageant journey of Hipon Girl Herlene Nicole Budol is far from over as she represents the Philippines in an international pageant.

Herlene will be the country’s representative at the Miss Planet International 2022. The announcement was made official by the organization and said that Herlene will compete in the pageant.

“We are glad to announce that Herlene Nicole Budol, first runner-up of Binibining Pilipinas 2022, will represent the Philippines at the Miss Planet International 2022 pageant,” the organizers said.

Herlene’s manager Wilbert Tolentino said in his vlog that he has the right to appoint the candidate because he bought the rights for the competition.

Wilber added that Herlene would still continue answering questions in Tagalog. They would also hire an interpreter to accompany her during the competition’s run.

“We are to give the tools to our candidates to strengthen their social projects and make possible a necessary generational change in order to Save Mother Earth,” the organization said.

The grand coronation night will take place in Uganda on November 19.