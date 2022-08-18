EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Herlene Budol reveals cost of her ‘Hipon Gown’ in Bb Pilipinas 2022 at Php 450,000

Herlene Budol now shared the details of her Hipon-inspired gown that she wore during the evening gown competition of the Binibining Pilipinas 2022.

“Ang Tatak Hipon Gown na linaban ko sa Binibining Pilipinas ay inabot almost half. Thank you, Wilbert Tolentino a pagmamahal at effort na ibinigay mo sa akin,” she said in her recent vlog.

She also thanked her friend Madam Inutz who helped in buying the Swarovski crystals in Thailand.

Tolentino said the exact cost of gown was P450,000.

Tolentino added that three kinds of Swarovski crystals were used: eye-shaped chunky, lochrose round one hole stones , and strass Swarovski crystal topazes.

Herlene was named first runner up in the beauty pageant. Tolentino promises to find an international pageant for Herlene.

