After 20 years, ‘Pambansang Kolokoy’ called it quits with wife

Joel Mondina, more commonly known as “Pambansang Kolokoy” revealed in his latest YouTube video that he and his wife of 20 years, Marites Mondina had called it quits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pambansang Kolokoy (@pambansang_kolokoy)

The video which was titled “Peace of Mind” was purposely to relay to his supporters and confirm his split with his wife as many of his supporters have been noticing less and less inclusion of his wife in his video posts.

In the content of the video, Mondina revelead that he has a new partner and that his relationship with his kids on his first marriage is doing well.

“Para po magkaroon na kayo [supporters] ng peace of mind and hopefully matapos na ‘yung iniisip-isip niyo, yes, [Marites and I] are no longer together,” he said.

Mondina said that he didn’t want to disclose the fact too soon as he tried ironing out the “process” of their new setup.

“Sa akin sana, what’s going on sa aming private life, sana hindi na dapat nilalabas sa social media … pero dahil nonstop ang mga nagtatanong, okay, pagbibigyan ko kayo. Ayan, nasabi ko na,” he said.

His also mentioned that while their content seems and consider them as a “perfect couple,” he admitted that the reality is so much different than what’s portrayed in front of the camera.

“So siyempre, dahil good vibes ang aking content (Of course, because my contents are mostly good vibes), we have to look good, we have to make you guys laugh, not to make you guys cry, or get mad,” he said.

Mondina did not dwell into the details of their marriage problem but assured that he will continue to provide for his children.