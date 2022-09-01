EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

After 20 years, ‘Pambansang Kolokoy’ called it quits with wife

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

Joel Mondina, more commonly known as “Pambansang Kolokoy” revealed in his latest YouTube video that he and his wife of 20 years, Marites Mondina had called it quits.

The video which was titled “Peace of Mind” was purposely to relay to his supporters and confirm his split with his wife as many of his supporters have been noticing less and less inclusion of his wife in his video posts. 

In the content of the video, Mondina revelead that he has a new partner and that his relationship with his kids on his first marriage is doing well.

Para po magkaroon na kayo [supporters] ng peace of mind and hopefully matapos na ‘yung iniisip-isip niyo, yes, [Marites and I] are no longer together,” he said.

Mondina said that he didn’t want to disclose the fact too soon as he tried ironing out the “process” of their new setup.

“Sa akin sana, what’s going on sa aming private life, sana hindi na dapat nilalabas sa social media … pero dahil nonstop ang mga nagtatanong, okay, pagbibigyan ko kayo. Ayan, nasabi ko na,” he said.

His also mentioned that while their content seems and consider them as a “perfect couple,” he admitted that the reality is so much different than what’s portrayed in front of the camera.

So siyempre, dahil good vibes ang aking content (Of course, because my contents are mostly good vibes), we have to look good, we have to make you guys laugh, not to make you guys cry, or get mad,” he said.

Mondina did not dwell into the details of their marriage problem but assured that he will continue to provide for his children.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

JoKoy Funny is Funny Sep 3

LIMITED TICKETS LEFT! Watch Jo Koy live on stage in Dubai at ‘Funny is Funny’ tour this September 3

6 hours ago
TFT wedding

Jason Abalos and Vickie Rushton tie the knot!

6 hours ago
peso

Philippine peso drops; hits all-time low record since 2004

7 hours ago
TFT melay 3

Ople wants PH personnel abroad to be covered by anti-sexual harassment law 

8 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button