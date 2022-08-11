Wil Dasovich speaks up on Alodia Gosiengfiao’s engagement

Wil Dasovich seems unconcerned by the news that his four-year girlfriend, fellow YouTube celebrity Alodia Gosiengfiao, is now engaged. This, after Alodia only dated her non-showbiz boyfriend for only a few months.

“Oh yeah, yeah, I think it’s good. At the end of the day, hahaha, at the end of the day, I just want everyone to be happy, you know? And ah, yeah,” said Wil in an interview with The Philippine Star.

In November 2021, the two called it quits.

“To those asking, wala na kame. It’s been a while. We tried to work things out many times, but some things are not meant to be. I hope you respect our privacy during this time in our lives,” Alodia wrote.

Fast forward to July 2022, Alodia revealed that she was already engaged with her non-showbiz boyfriend.

“I couldn’t imagine na a life without him. Everything is falling into place na parang hindi siya pilit. Hindi siya nira-rush or something. Parang napakaganda lang. It’s very pure,” said Gosiengfiao.

For his part, Wil said that he’s still doing fine even after the breakup.

“It’s doing alright, you know? It’s okay. It’s alive and well,” said Wil.

When asked if he plans to get engaged and married soon, he said that it will take more than five years.

“Not in the next five years, maybe. I don’t know. Not anytime soon. Not anytime soon,” said Wil.

The vlogger is currently linked to actress Carla Humphries, but neither camp has yet to confirm if they are indeed in a relationship.