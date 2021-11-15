Alodia Gosiengfiao confirms split with Wil Dasovich

Cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao confirmed on her social media account that she and her boyfriend vlogger Wil Dasovich have called it quits.

“To those asking, wala na kame. It’s been a while. We tried to work things out many times, but some things are not meant to be. I hope you respect our privacy during this time in our lives,” Alodia wrote.

Alodia did not directly name Wil on her post regarding breakup last November 14.

The couple revealed their relationship in February 2018.

Both were housemates in the celebrity edition of Pinoy Big Brother.

Wil has yet to issue his own statement on the split.