LOOK: Angelica Panganiban celebrates ‘under the sea’-themed baby shower with non-showbiz BF

Actress Angelica Panganiban celebrated her pregnancy with her non-showbiz boyfriend Gregg Homan by throwing a baby shower.

They are nearing to welcoming their first child together.

The actress treated fans to moments from the event by posting photos of the guests who attended the event. The moments were shared through her Instagram Stories yesterday, July 31 and the guests include her fellow celebrities Anne Curtis, Maxene Magalona, Kean Cipriano, Agot Isidro, Alora Sasam and DJ Jhai Ho.

“Nangyari din sa buhay ko ang magkaron ng sariling baby shower. Napakasarap sa pakiramdam ang makasama ang mga pamilya, kaibigan at kapamilya na tunay na masaya at naka suporta sa pinaka mahalaga at pinaka pinangarap kong papel sa buhay ko. Napakadami namang nagmamahal samin,” said Angelica.

The place was filled with decorations in the form of bubbles, while a huge piece of shell surrounded by pastel balloons served as a backdrop and the couple also had a three-tier cake, designed with mermaid tails and sea creatures.

Last March she had announced that she is pregnant with her first child and the couple shared that they are expecting a baby girl. They threw a gender-reveal party.

Panganiban bared her relationship with Homan on New Year’s Day of 2021 and celebrated their first anniversary the same year.