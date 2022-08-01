EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Angelica Panganiban celebrates ‘under the sea’-themed baby shower with non-showbiz BF

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Actress Angelica Panganiban celebrated her pregnancy with her non-showbiz boyfriend Gregg Homan by throwing a baby shower.

They are nearing to welcoming their first child together.

The actress treated fans to moments from the event by posting photos of the guests who attended the event. The moments were shared through her Instagram Stories yesterday, July 31 and the guests include her fellow celebrities Anne Curtis, Maxene Magalona, Kean Cipriano, Agot Isidro, Alora Sasam and DJ Jhai Ho.

“Nangyari din sa buhay ko ang magkaron ng sariling baby shower. Napakasarap sa pakiramdam ang makasama ang mga pamilya, kaibigan at kapamilya na tunay na masaya at naka suporta sa pinaka mahalaga at pinaka pinangarap kong papel sa buhay ko. Napakadami namang nagmamahal samin,” said Angelica.

RELATED STORY: Actress Angelica Panganiban expecting baby girl

The place was filled with decorations in the form of bubbles, while a huge piece of shell surrounded by pastel balloons served as a backdrop and the couple also had a three-tier cake, designed with mermaid tails and sea creatures.

Last March she had announced that she is pregnant with her first child and the couple shared that they are expecting a baby girl. They threw a gender-reveal party.

Panganiban bared her relationship with Homan on New Year’s Day of 2021 and celebrated their first anniversary the same year.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 winners

Catriona Gray, Nicole Cordovez assure correct results of Binibining Pilipinas 2022 winners

29 seconds ago
Sheikh Hamdan driver praise

‘We will meet soon’: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed praises delivery driver for kind-hearted act

13 mins ago
The Filipino Times UAE aims to improve fuel efficiency of cars 1

Petrol rates in UAE reduced by up to 60 fils per liter this August

1 hour ago
knife robbery

Four face jail, AED 207,000 fine in assault, robbery case in Dubai

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button