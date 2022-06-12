Actress Angelica Panganiban expecting baby girl

Actress Angelica Panganiban and her non-showbiz boyfriend Gregg Homan are expecting a baby girl.

They revealed the gender of their first baby months after telling the public that they were expecting a baby.

The couple, through a vlog, announced on Saturday the development on Panganiban’s pregnancy and the couple announced this by throwing a gender-reveal party and showing their first ultrasound experience, as seen on their YouTube vlog “The Homans” on June 11.

They shared what happened during the ultrasound check up of the actress and the gender reveal event was dedicated for the soon-to-be grandmothers of their baby with Panganiban and Homan ecstatic after being told they were having a baby girl.

“This is a very special vlog for us and we are excited to share with you one of the best moments of our lives,” they said.