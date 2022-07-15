Miss Philippines Earth disqualifies three contestants for not passing height requirement

Three contestants of the Miss Philippines Earth 2022 were surprised to find out that they are no longer part of the competition and will no longer join the grand coronation night in Coron, Palawan in August.

The three candidates were Angela Okol of Surigao, Cess Cruz of Antipolo, and Renee Sta. Teresa of Batangas. They reportedly failed to meet the height requirement of 5’4” for the pageant.

The organizers made the announcement on Thursday, July 14.

“Many have been sending messages and well wishes regarding the Top 20 announcement for Miss Philippines Earth tomorrow. However, I, unfortunately, have to tell you all that I will no longer be able to push through with this journey,” Angela said in a post.

“My family, team, and I have worked hard to build up all the materials and requirements for this pageant since earlier this year,” she added.

Angela wished that the matter could’ve been explained to them early on.

“However, we seem to have forgotten about one factor- my height. I was told that my height does not fit their pageant’s standards and that their organization would get bashed if they let someone below 5’4 push through the Top 20, hence, being grounds for disqualification,” she said.

“Had we been measured earlier on and that this was the case, it would have been much easier to figure out what to do since we’ve already prepared all that was sent as requirements for both our online and face-to-face competition,” Angela explained.

The candidate also said that she has no ill-feelings towards the organization.

“Nevertheless, I hold nothing against Miss Philippines Earth’s environmental advocacies and queens, and I am still grateful for the opportunity given to me,” she said.

Cess on the other hand was in disbelief following the announcement and decision of Miss Earth to disqualify them.

“To my fellow Antipoleños, my family, friends, loved ones, and supporters. I would like to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the support and encouragement in my journey. Unfortunately, I will no longer be competing in this year’s Miss Philippines Earth due to not meeting the height requirements,” she said.

She ended her post by saying to her supporters that she is still at loss or words but she knows that she did her best.

“I discovered this morning that I am measured 5’3.5” when the minimum height requirement starts at 5’4”. I had always thought I stood 5’4” as this was indicated in my past commercials and projects. I am still at a loss for words as this is my first national pageant, and I tried—did my best, and have come this far,” she added.

