Angelica Panganiban ‘frustrated’ about spam texts, fake job offers

Actress Angelica Panganiban feels frustrated about spam texts and fake job offers.

The actress has given fans a look at the list of numbers she has blocked from her phone on her Twitter page.

RELATED STORY: Actress Angelica Panganiban expecting baby girl

“What are the chances na kapag bago na ang phone number mo, hindi ka na matetext ng mga nagsasabing ‘beshie [it’s] your lucky day’ or ‘you are now hired’ or ‘we are hiring’? Napakadami ko nang na-block,” she said.

A user answered Panganiban’s question on changing her number, saying she still gets the spam messages.