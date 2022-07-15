EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Angelica Panganiban ‘frustrated’ about spam texts, fake job offers

Actress Angelica Panganiban feels frustrated about spam texts and fake job offers.

The actress has given fans a look at the list of numbers she has blocked from her phone on her Twitter page.

“What are the chances na kapag bago na ang phone number mo, hindi ka na matetext ng mga nagsasabing ‘beshie [it’s] your lucky day’ or ‘you are now hired’ or ‘we are hiring’? Napakadami ko nang na-block,” she said.

A user answered Panganiban’s question on changing her number, saying she still gets the spam messages.

