Squid Game bags 14 Emmy nominations

South Korean mega hit “Squid Game”, Netflix’s biggest show with 1.65 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days of release, bagged 14 nominations at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards becoming the first non-English best drama series nominee, the Academy of Television Arts and Science has announced.

The nominees were announced on July 12 and the Squid Game” was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, competing against “Better Call Saul,” “Euphoria,” “Ozark,” “Severance,” “Stranger Things,” “Succession” and “Yellowjackets” while its creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has been nominated for best directing and writing in a drama series along with the directors and writers of “Ozark,” “Severance,” “Succession,” “Yellowjackets” and more.

Lead actor Lee Jung-jae bagged his first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series along with actors Jason Bateman of “Ozark,” Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong of “Succession,” Adam Scott of “Severance” and Bob Odenkirk of “Better Call Saul.”

“I am sincerely grateful and honored to be nominated along with other splendid actors,” the actor’s agency Artist Co. quoted Lee as saying.

“I would like to thank all the fans across the globe who showed their love for our series. I will share this happiness with the ‘Squid Game’ team, who have been working together through the entire series,” Lee added.

