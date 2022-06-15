EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Netflix’s real-life ‘Squid Game’ looking for competitors with pot prize of $4.56M

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Netflix’s smash-hit ‘Squid Game’, a fictional South Korean series in which contestants compete in a series of schoolyard games that will kill them if they lose, which is billed as “the biggest reality competition ever” is being turned by the streamer into a reality show.

The Squid Game: The Challenge will have 456 players competing in a series of games for the chance to win $4.56 million and is apparently based on the original series released in late 2021.

RELATED STORY: Netflix green lights ‘Squid Game Season 2’

Netflix claims the payout is the largest lump-sum cash prize in TV history (though Fox’s X Factor has previously given out recording contracts worth $5 million), and that the show likewise also sports the largest competition series cast ever assembled with the platform announcing casting for the new series on Tuesday in a vague promo with appearances from the aforementioned “Red Light, Green Light” doll and a slew of masked guards who carry out killings.

“Squid Game: The Challenge” is set to offer the largest cash prize in reality TV history — $4.56 million — to one of its 456 competitors (the largest cast in reality TV history),” the streamer said in a statement.

Interested individuals may join through the official website: https://www.squidgamecasting.com/

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai landscape night

UAE most competitive economy in MENA in 2022, ranks 12th globally – report

1 hour ago
Password warning UAE PP

KNOW THE LAW: AED 500,000 fine, jail for obtaining passwords illegally

1 hour ago
Ivana Alawi nose retoke

WATCH: Ivana Alawi fulfills dream of domestic helper who wish to get plastic surgery

2 hours ago
Mariel Padilla and Robin Padilla 1

Sen. Robin Padilla reveals debating with wife helped in preparations for senate

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button