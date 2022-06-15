Netflix’s real-life ‘Squid Game’ looking for competitors with pot prize of $4.56M

Netflix’s smash-hit ‘Squid Game’, a fictional South Korean series in which contestants compete in a series of schoolyard games that will kill them if they lose, which is billed as “the biggest reality competition ever” is being turned by the streamer into a reality show.

The Squid Game: The Challenge will have 456 players competing in a series of games for the chance to win $4.56 million and is apparently based on the original series released in late 2021.

Netflix claims the payout is the largest lump-sum cash prize in TV history (though Fox’s X Factor has previously given out recording contracts worth $5 million), and that the show likewise also sports the largest competition series cast ever assembled with the platform announcing casting for the new series on Tuesday in a vague promo with appearances from the aforementioned “Red Light, Green Light” doll and a slew of masked guards who carry out killings.

“Squid Game: The Challenge” is set to offer the largest cash prize in reality TV history — $4.56 million — to one of its 456 competitors (the largest cast in reality TV history),” the streamer said in a statement.

Interested individuals may join through the official website: https://www.squidgamecasting.com/