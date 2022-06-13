Netflix green lights ‘Squid Game Season 2’

Netflix has approved the second season of the hit series ‘Squid Game’.

“And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming,” director, writer and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk said in a letter to fans.

RELATED STORY: ‘Squid Game’ now Netflix’s biggest show with 111 million fans in 27 days

“Squid Game” is a fictional drama from South Korea in which contestants play deadly children’s games for money.

A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won.

READ ON: Filipino actor in ‘Squid Game’ reveals he faced racism in South Korea

“The man in the suit with ddakji might be back,” the director said. He was referring to the mysterious salesman who recruits desperate players to the game show.

“It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular series ever,” he added.