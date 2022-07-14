EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Bela Padilla recounts how Europe stay boosted her career

British-Filipina actress, Bela Padilla, took to social media to share her experiences of living in Europe.

Actress-director, who is now based in London, marked the first year since she started living in Europe by going to Zurich in Switzerland, the place where she started her journey around Europe.

She wrote on her Instagram, “This time last year, I left my comfort zone. I flew to Europe with the intention of living in London by September 2021. And I did it. To commemorate the year that passed, I went back to the first place I landed in last year – Zurich.”

Recalling the things she got to do while abroad, she said that even as she often joked about being “jobless,” she actually finished several projects and “experienced life more than I ever have before.”

“But in the last year, I released my directorial debut 366, wrote two scripts that are now in preproduction, invested in things and people I believe in, started a business (@amberandaqua) with my friend, met amazing people who do what they love, I attended events I would only just see on social media, travelled to cities and countries I only imagined in our taping tents and have experienced life more than ever,” she said.

She told her fans: “Take this as your sign go to uncharted territories and really live your life!”

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

