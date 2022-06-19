Actress Bela Padilla shares ecstatic moments with singer Harry Styles

Actress Bela Padilla shared ecstatic moments with British singer-songwriter Harry Styles.

Bela Padilla, who currently resides in London, was ecstatic after meeting up with Harry Styles during his “Love On Tour” concert in Manchester, United Kingdom.

The actress posted video on her Instagram page yesterday, June 18 as she was accompanied by friends and her non-showbiz Swiss boyfriend Norman Bay.

RELATED STORY: Bela Padilla marks second anniversary with Swiss boyfriend

“A magical day in Manchester,” she said.

Padilla’s nail polish had “Harry Styles” written on it as she treated fans to snippets of Styles’ performance during the show.