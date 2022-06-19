EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Actress Bela Padilla shares ecstatic moments with singer Harry Styles

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Actress Bela Padilla shared ecstatic moments with British singer-songwriter Harry Styles.

Bela Padilla, who currently resides in London, was ecstatic after meeting up with Harry Styles during his “Love On Tour” concert in Manchester, United Kingdom.

The actress posted video on her Instagram page yesterday, June 18 as she was accompanied by friends and her non-showbiz Swiss boyfriend Norman Bay.

RELATED STORY: Bela Padilla marks second anniversary with Swiss boyfriend

“A magical day in Manchester,” she said.

Padilla’s nail polish had “Harry Styles” written on it as she treated fans to snippets of Styles’ performance during the show.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Sara Oath main

LOOK: Sara Duterte takes oath as 15th vice president of the Philippines

1 hour ago
peso iStock 1158340180

Philippines remains in gray list of Financial Action Task Force

1 hour ago
temperature new

Quake rocks Sharjah as temperature hits 50°C in UAE

2 hours ago
Sharon Cuneta Robin Padilla Salvador Panelo

Sharon Cuneta, Robin Padilla tease new movie project

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button