LOOK: Dimples Romana wows fans with her postpartum figure

Only two weeks after giving birth to her third child Elio, Filipina actress Dimples Romana could be seen grooving to upbeat music.

Romana’s postpartum body has wowed fans and fellow celebrities alike as the actress swayed and moved to Eric Bellinger and Hitmaka’s “Hit Eazy” in her cropped shirt and fitting shorts in her latest Instagram post.

“Dancing and celebrating simple victories this morning for this momma fighting through postpartum blues today,” Romana said as she highlighted the tasks she already accomplished for her family for the day.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Actress Dimples Romana gives birth to third baby

“Now, TikTok to move and exercise a bit since I’m not allowed any strenuous workouts yet,” she added.

Fellow celebrities Aiko Melendez, Sitti and Dianne Medina gave compliments to the actress on her postpartum figure.

“Nanganak ka ng lagay na yan sis??? Where is justice ang sexy agad!!!” Melendez said.