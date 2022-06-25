LOOK: Actress Dimples Romana gives birth to third baby

Actress Dimples Romana gave birth to her third baby and confirmed this via social media.

She uploaded a photo of herself along with her son, revealing that she is now a mother of three as she welcomed her third child, baby Elio, with her husband Boyet Ahmee.

“I spy with my little eye. Hi, Elio. SURPRISE. I guess it’s going to be a good goood weekend for @the.fahmeely,” she wrote, while offering a glimpse of her baby boy and announcing his birth via her Instagram page today, June 24.

It was last March when the 37-year-old Kapamilya star revealed that she’s going to be a mother of three and now Romana was seen lying in bed as she held her newborn child.

Fellow celebrities including Anne Curtis, Iza Calzado, Iya Villania and Charlie Dizon, extended congratulatory messages.

“He’s here! Congrats!” Villania said.

“Elio. Congrats ate and Papa [Boyet],” Dizon told the couple.