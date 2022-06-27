Barbie Imperial admits to keeping Diego’s gifts, letters even after breakup

Actress Barbie Imperial has admitted to keeping Diego Loyzaga’s gifts and letters even after their breakup.

Barbie Imperial treated fans to a tour of her room where she showed the gifts and letters from her ex-boyfriend, actor Diego Loyzaga, in a box.

In a vlog on her YouTube channel yesterday, June 25, the 23-year-old actress joked, “ Ay nandito pa pala ‘to, char”.

“Mahilig kasi ako mag keep ng mga notes galing sa loved ones ko. So itong box na to, mga letters from Diego before. Mga flowers din na bigay niya sa akin. Hay naku Diego. Wala namang bad blood, so memories. ‘Wag feeling special kasi marami pa akong ibang ganito. Joke lang, Diego,” she added.

She mentioned her recent breakup several times while showing items in her room.

In the same vlog, she also showed the viewers the books she read during the pandemic as she said she started reading self-help books after her breakup with the actor as she thinks it helped her find her self-confidence back while mentioning the incense she used to drive away bad spirits and in hopes of feeling better after the split.