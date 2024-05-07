RTA Dubai retrieves OFW’s lost phone in less than 24 hours

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai swiftly recovered the lost phone belonging to an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) based in Dubai, accomplishing the retrieval in less than 24 hours. The OFW took to Facebook to share the incident, revealing that he had accidentally dropped his mobile phone in a taxi.

“Called the RTA Hotline kanina, di ko naman tanda ang plate, so as usual, I gave details like, pick-up location, drop-off location, time of pick up, and how much I have paid…and khalas, naibalik in less than 24 hours!” he exclaimed.

Tesado has lost his phone four times before, yet he managed to retrieve it each time. Check out his interview with The Filipino Times, almost the same time last year, to learn more about his experiences.

Losing a valuable item can be quite frustrating, but with RTA, there are higher chances that you will get them back in a breeze. The RTA’s efficient lost and found service simplifies reclaiming lost belongings.

Here is how you can be able to retrieve your lost item with RTA:

Make sure to gather the complete and necessary information as soon as possible before you start the reporting process. The first thing you should do is to find out the following: The side number of the vehicle

The plate number found at the back and the front of the vehicle

Pick-up point: Where were you picked up by the vehicle?

Drop-off point: Where were you dropped off?

What time was the trip? What was the duration of the trip?

How much did you pay?

What was the item that you lost? Now that you’ve gathered the important information, you may contact the following: RTA Dubai’s lost and found department at 800-9090

Submit an e-mail to [email protected]

You may also try to reach out RTA Dubai through their social media pages.

Or opt to visit the nearest RTA Customer Happiness Center. RTA Customer Happiness Center – Al Barsha RTA Customer Happiness Center – Al Manara

RTA Customer Happiness Center – Al Kifaf



RTA Customer Happiness Center – Deira RTA Customer Happiness Center – Umm Ramool RTA Customer Happiness Center – Al Twar



Lastly, you need to wait for RTA’s response. Make sure that you’ve reported the incident as soon as possible because the validity period is seven working days.