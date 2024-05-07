Trillanes expects ICC arrest warrant vs. Duterte by June

Former senator Antonio Trillanes disclosed that an arrest warrant may soon be issued against former President Rodrigo Duterte by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in June.

The warrant against Duterte and other officials will be in relation to the bloody war on drugs of the Duterte administration.

Trillanes said the information came from sources and individuals privy to the investigation being conducted by the ICC.

“Itong nasa stage na ‘yung ICC investigation na patapos na at baka magre-request na sila ng warrant… Kaya ine-expect natin ito mga June at kung mag spillover man to July ‘yung warrant,” Trillanes said in a media briefing.

Trillanes added that the arrest warrant will be issued in batches.

“The first batch is Duterte, the father. The second batch, Baka sila Bong Go, Bato, at si Vice President Sara Duterte. Tapos ang third batch would be some PNP officials and some other senior officials of the Duterte administration,” he added.