RLC Residences Makes International Move, Opens Dubai Office for Clients Abroad

RLC Residences, the residential division of one of the Philippines’ leading property developers Robinsons Land Corporation, officially opens its first international office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The newly opened office, located at The Citadel Tower within the Business Bay area, will mainly serve as a hub for RLC Residences’ after-sales service operations in the Middle East. This includes customer support for their buyers and investors based in the region, answering the challenge of efficiently managing their home investment in the Philippines while they are abroad.

“We are thrilled to open our first international office here in Dubai,” says John Richard Sotelo, RLC Residences Senior Vice President, Business Unit General Manager and Robinsons Land’s Chief Marketing Officer. “When we were envisioning this, we have one major purpose in mind – help our clients abroad after they decide to invest in one of our developments. This is a customer need we want to address, because at this stage what they require the most is having someone to help them with their queries and during the longest stage of their investment journey. And this new office is open to serve that need – we want them to know that we are their reliable investment partner.”

RLC Residences’ strategic move is anchored on the brand’s purpose of providing delightful customer experience across multiple touchpoints. This service expansion comes at a time of rapid growth for the company, which has seen strong demand for its award-winning properties strategically located in key areas in the Philippines. The company’s portfolio includes top-notch pre-selling and ready-for-occupancy residential developments such as Le Pont Residences in Pasig City, The Residences at The Westin Manila in Ortigas, Sierra Valley Gardens in Cainta, Rizal, and Mantawi Residences in Cebu. All these and more boast well-thought-out amenities in terms of size and feature plus units equipped with home upgrades and smart features.

“Our mission of helping home investment seekers make smart decisions transcends from buying a property. That’s just the start. So it’s crucial that we have the capability to support them after the sale and that they can navigate this phase in their investment journey as seamlessly as possible. That’s why we’re here now, and we’re truly grateful for this opportunity and the support we got from the leaders of Robinsons Land. We look forward to our next international office so we can continuously extend our after-sales support to more clients wherever they are in the world,” ends Sotelo.

For more information about RLC Residences and its portfolio of residential properties in the Philippines, please visit rlcresidences.com or follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.