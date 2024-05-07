Spoil your loved ones with stunning gold pieces from Lumiere by Tinderellaz

Are you looking for gold jewelry pieces that will make your heart melt and eyes pop? Look no further than Lumiere by Tinderellaz, your one-stop luxury destination!

Lumiere started with a dream of three sisters to put up their own business of a clothing line. As the business progressed and more customers became in search of high-quality jewelry, the Lumiere Gold Store was born.

Nestled at the heart of Sharjah, Lumiere boasts its stunning handmade gold jewelry. This includes gold rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and pendants, among many others, with a wide selection of both limited and premium jewelry designs.

Not only that, but Lumiere stands out among other gold stores as it offers personalized gold pieces. With this option, you can customize each piece with a specific design, choose how many grams and the size of gold to use, and provide the text or symbol to engrave.

Additionally, you can always talk to one of Lumiere’s representatives to explain your needs and requests for your gold piece order. As a customer-centric company that provides excellent after-sales service, satisfaction with their products is easily attainable.

Making their customers their top priority, Lumiere has been conducting gift-giving events where their customers, live sharers, referees, and shop visitors had entries for the contest, which enabled two lucky winners to win gold jewelry from them. This July, Lumiere is planning to host another gift-giving event to show appreciation to all their supporters.

With its wide Filipino customer reach, along with other nationalities who continue to support its exceptional products, Lumiere is one of the fastest-growing gold stores in the country. Not only do they aim to provide dazzling gold pieces, but they also make sure that these products speak to the receiver’s heart—either for your loved ones or for yourself.

So, what are you waiting for? Treat yourselves with authentic, budget-friendly, and precious gold pieces from Lumiere today.

To stay updated with their current promotions, you can follow their Facebook and Instagram pages. You can also visit their website for more information.