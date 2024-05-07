Global Rock Superstars Green Day announces first ever Middle East performance

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Green Day – comprised of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool – will be performing in the Middle East for the first time ever when they take to the stage at Dubai’s Expo City, in a bespoke built 30,000 capacity open-air concert venue on January 27, 2025.

Presented by All Things Live Middle East, and supported by Dubai Calendar and Expo City Dubai, the history-making show takes place on Monday 27 January 2025. With a decades-long history as one of the most iconic bands in punk rock, Green Day will be playing a selection of their biggest hits including “American Idiot,” “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” and “Wake Me Up When September Ends” off their 8x Platinum-certified album American Idiot, along with cuts from their 10x Platinum Diamond-certified album Dookie and their most recently released 14th studio album Saviors.

Formed in 1986 in Berkeley, CA, Green Day is one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time, with more than 75 million records sold worldwide and 10 billion cumulative audio/visual streams. The band has won multiple awards including five GRAMMYs, six MTV Europe Music Awards, two Brits, six Billboard Music Awards, and 11 MTV Video Music Awards.

Green Day said: “We are pumped to perform in the Middle East for the very first time, we have so many loyal fans all around the world, and we can’t wait to rock with them in the Middle East in the New Year!”

Thomas Ovesen, CEO, All Things Live Middle East, added: “Green Day need no introduction, they are without doubt one of the most requested rock bands in our region and we are thrilled to be bringing them to the UAE for their first show in the Middle East. My advice to those fans wishing to watch this historic event is to book your tickets early, because we fully expect this show to sell out.”

Supporting Green Day on the night will be US rock band, The Oﬀspring, who have enjoyed a hugely successful career since forming in 1984, releasing 10 studio albums and selling over 40 million records worldwide. Their biggest hits include “Pretty Fly (For a White Guy),” “Why Don’t You Get a Job?” and “Original Prankster.”

Ticket prices start at AED 445 for Rear Standing, with Golden Circle seats available for AED

595. Fan Pit tickets are priced AED 1,195, while VIP hospitality lounge tickets cost AED 3,000.

Expo City is the perfect setting for fans to enjoy the ultimate rock experience, with easy road access to the venue, metro transport from every Dubai location through a dedicated stop on Dubai’s metro red line and a one-of-a- kind temporary bespoke built 30,000 capacity, open-air concert venue for Green Day’s inaugural Middle East Performance.

As an Official Fan Hotel Partner, Rove Hotels will be offering ticket holders exclusive discounted hotel packages, with full details due to be announced soon.