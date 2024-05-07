Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

‘I want it to be personal’: Alden Richards talks about bond with Kathryn Bernardo

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Kapuso multimedia star Alden Richards has talked about his bond with Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo in his latest magazine interview.

Richards opened up about his partnership with Bernardo and their supposed ‘closeness’ recently. “Whatever is happening between Kath and I, I really want it to be personal,” said Richards.

The actor and Bernardo previously teamed up in the blockbuster hit “Hello, Love, Goodbye.” Talks are underway for a possible sequel.

“The friendship never ended. Naging solid din talaga ‘ung samahan naming lahat. And right now, I’m just quite overwhelmed,” he said in an interview with Preview.

 

Richards was spotted during Bernardo’s 28th birthday celebration in Palawan. He was also seen in other post-birthday events of Bernardo.

“Hindi lang din talaga kailangan lagi ipamalita sa social media ‘yung mga ganiyan. You know, sometimes ‘yung mga personal things that’s happening, better sa personal nalang,” the actor said when pressed about the real score between him and Bernardo.

Showbiz vlogger Ogie Diaz previously revealed that Richards and actor Jericho Rosales are courting Bernardo.

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Katie WEB 2024 05 07T204421.957

RLC Residences Makes International Move, Opens Dubai Office for Clients Abroad

42 mins ago
Katie WEB 5

Reggae and R&B icons unite: Shaggy and Blackstreet to ignite the stage at Coca-Cola Arena

1 hour ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 07T192238.395

Global Rock Superstars Green Day announces first ever Middle East performance

2 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 05 07T190013.375

Spoil your loved ones with stunning gold pieces from Lumiere by Tinderellaz

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button