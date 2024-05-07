‘I want it to be personal’: Alden Richards talks about bond with Kathryn Bernardo

Kapuso multimedia star Alden Richards has talked about his bond with Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo in his latest magazine interview.

Richards opened up about his partnership with Bernardo and their supposed ‘closeness’ recently. “Whatever is happening between Kath and I, I really want it to be personal,” said Richards.

The actor and Bernardo previously teamed up in the blockbuster hit “Hello, Love, Goodbye.” Talks are underway for a possible sequel.

“The friendship never ended. Naging solid din talaga ‘ung samahan naming lahat. And right now, I’m just quite overwhelmed,” he said in an interview with Preview.

Richards was spotted during Bernardo’s 28th birthday celebration in Palawan. He was also seen in other post-birthday events of Bernardo.

“Hindi lang din talaga kailangan lagi ipamalita sa social media ‘yung mga ganiyan. You know, sometimes ‘yung mga personal things that’s happening, better sa personal nalang,” the actor said when pressed about the real score between him and Bernardo.

Showbiz vlogger Ogie Diaz previously revealed that Richards and actor Jericho Rosales are courting Bernardo.