African + Eastern Direct is celebrating its 1st birthday and Filipinos can now indulge in more discounts

African + Eastern, the leading beverage distributor in the Middle East, is marking one year since the launch of African + Eastern Direct, their online delivery service. It’s a big moment, and they’re inviting the Filipino community to join in!

To celebrate, African + Eastern Direct is offering new customers 10% off their first online order. Just use the code AE10. More offers and discounts are waiting online but be sure to act fast – they’re only valid until June 30th.

A Chance to Win Big

As part of the anniversary celebrations, African + Eastern is also hosting an exciting contest where one lucky shopper will WIN a beverage fridge. Simply sign up for free and enter the draw before June 30th.

The registration process to apply for your FREE license online can be done within minutes. Simply download the LicenseDXB app or visit LicenseDXB.com. Residents can apply with just their Emirates ID number, and Tourists only need their passport number to sign up.

Once registered, visit www.AfricanEasternDXB.com and login using your LicenseDXB username & password to access amazing offers and Every Day Lower Prices.

There are so many reasons why Filipinos love African + Eastern Direct including FREE Same-Day Delivery, an extensive selection of more than 1,300 products, including 300+ new arrivals, and exclusive deals and discounts; detailed tasting notes to enhance your drinking experience via their expert insights, and you can also easily complete your purchase via secure payment and enjoy peace of mind.

Join the Vine Club

Enrich your wine journey with the Vine Club. As a member, you’ll receive a carefully curated selection of wine from our in house sommeliers, the latest digital content from the world of wine, access to exciting competitions, and early bird privileges on limited deals and new arrivals.

Membership Benefits include:

Receive the latest digital content from the World of Wine

Exciting competitions to win amazing prizes

Early access to limited deals and sneak peeks of new arrivals

Exclusive access to new Vine Club boxes

Whether you’re in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, or Al Ain, African + Eastern Direct is your gateway to premium beverages delivered right to your doorstep.

Ready to embark on a journey of indulgence? Visit AfricanEasternDXB.com to explore the exquisite offerings today.

Make sure to Follow African + Eastern on Instagram @africaneasterndubai for the latest updates and promotions. For those preferring the in-store experience, locate your nearest African + Eastern store in Dubai here.

Join us as we raise a toast to a year of excellence with African + Eastern Direct. Cheers to many more years of indulgence and celebration!