7-year-old dies after being locked inside car in Sharjah

Sharjah Police has issued a stern warning to parents after a tragic incident involving a seven-year-old child. The General Command of Sharjah Police highlighted the dangers of using unlicensed drivers to transport children, urging parents to prioritize safety.

The incident occurred when an Asian parent contracted a driver to take their children to school. Upon arrival, all children except the seven-year-old exited the vehicle. Unfortunately, the driver departed without ensuring the child had left the car. Tragically, the child was found deceased inside the vehicle later in the day.

In response, Sharjah Police emphasized the importance of using licensed school buses, which adhere to safety regulations and undergo continuous monitoring. Alternatively, parents are encouraged to personally transport their children to school to ensure maximum safety.

The General Command of Sharjah Police urges parents to heed this warning to prevent similar tragedies.

