Marjorie Barretto to speak up about Dennis Padilla, kids ‘in time’

Actress and vlogger Marjorie Barretto said she will speak up some day about the real score between her ex-husband Dennis Padilla and their kids after the latter revealed that he did not receive any ‘Father’s Day’ greetings from them.

Barretto made the statement after she was asked by another vlogger Ogie Diaz in an event for Vice President Leni Robredo.

“Regarding sa issue ng tampo ni Dennis Padilla na hindi ito nabati ng kanilang mga anak, sinabi lang ni Marjorie na ‘in time’ o darating din ‘yung oras at panahon na magsasalita rin siya para mas maintindihan ng mga tao ang totoong sitwasyon,” Diaz said.

“Umaasa rin si Marjorie na po-proteksyunan pa rin ni Dennis ang kanilang mga anak sa lahat ng pagkakataon,” Diaz added.