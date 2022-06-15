Sharon Cuneta’s daughter Miel comes out on Pride month

The daughter of Megastar Sharon Cuneta and Senator Kiko Pangilinan, Miel, has come out as ‘queer’ in celebration of Pride Month.

On her Instagram post, the 17-year-old revealed that she spent her childhood exploring her gender and sexual identity.

“This June, I am celebrating my first pride month as openly and publicly queer,” Miel said.

Miel said that the announcement means she is now comfortable enough in who she is.

“I’m endlessly thankful to my close friends and family who have supported me and shown me love as I’ve grown and explored my own gender and sexual identity,” she added.

Miel said that she is thankful because she has the privilege of celebrating her identity but admits that not all have the same opportunity like her.

“I’m trying my best to educate myself on current situations and present issues relating to gender equality and LGBTQ+ rights in our country,” she said.

Miel ended her post by greeting all the members of the queer community with, “happiest and safest of pride months, allies and members of the queer community alike.”